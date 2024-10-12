H.S. Football: Late touchdown lifts No. 2 Totino-Grace over No. 3 Orono

It was a low-scoring top-three battle tonight in Class 4-A as No. 2 Totino-Grace beat No. 3 Orono, 11-8. Totino-Grace used a trick play to get senior Griffin Burgess wide open in the end-zone to take a late lead.

Totino-Grace junior Jaden Miller picked off Orono in the end-zone to seal it.

Totino-Grace moves to 7-0 on the season and are on the road against Willmar next Wednesday.

Orono suffered its first loss of the season. They take on Rocori at home next Wednesday.

Wednesday — MEA week, so games earlier in the week — is the end of the regular season.