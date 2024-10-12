Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

All Saints (MI) 70, Akron-Fairgrove 0

Allegan 31, Watervliet 0

Almont 43, Richmond 7

AuGres-Sims 74, Atlanta 28

Auburn Hills Oakland Christian 42, Dryden 36

Bath 22, Saranac 8

Battle Creek Harper Creek 32, Hastings 0

Belding 30, Oakridge High School 3

Belleville 41, Wayne Memorial 0

Berrien Springs 22, Dowagiac Union 20

Bessemer 29, Lake Linden-Hubbell 12

Big Rapids 41, Newaygo 20

Boyne City 48, Livonia Clarenceville 7

Breckenridge 43, Byron 7

Brighton 49, Plymouth 48

Britton-Deerfield 62, Morenci 14

Brown City 56, Mayville 0

Burr Oak 52, Litchfield 13

Burton Bendle 45, Genesee 0

Byron Center 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 24

Cadillac 24, Greenville 16

Calumet 47, Hancock 18

Capac 44, Memphis 8

Carleton Airport 60, Newport Jefferson 43

Cass City def. Bad Axe, forfeit

Cedar Springs 21, Sparta 12

Central Lake 32, Onaway 28

Chelsea 35, Jackson 0

Chesaning 23, Ovid-Elsie 7

Clare 49, Shepherd 0

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 24, Whiteford 12

Climax-Scotts 36, Bellevue 6

Clinton 22, Hillsdale 12

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 24, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 21

Coleman 36, Merrill 28

Crystal Falls Forest Park 58, Ironwood 8

DeWitt 42, Grand Ledge 0

Dearborn 45, Livonia Stevenson 34

Dearborn Advanced Tech 44, Lutheran Westland 0

Dearborn Edsel Ford 26, Taylor 22

Dearborn Fordson 42, Westland John Glenn 26

Decatur def. Cassopolis, forfeit

Deckerville 44, Kingston 0

Detroit Catholic Central 37, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 3

Detroit Central 40, Detroit Pershing 6

Detroit Denby 50, Detroit Douglass 0

Detroit King 40, Detroit East English 14

Detroit Lincoln-King 58, ATAP 0

Detroit Loyola 43, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 7

Detroit Old Redford 46, Melvindale ABT 0

Detroit Voyageur 28, Detroit UPSM 13

East Grand Rapids 45, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 0

East Jordan 42, Harbor Springs 13

East Kentwood 42, Grand Haven 7

East Lansing 39, Lansing Everett 26

Fennville 56, Bangor 20

Fenton 41, Flushing 21

Fowler 41, Potterville 6

Frankenmuth 48, Bridgeport 6

Frankfort 26, Muskegon Catholic 24

Franklin 34, Livonia Churchill 0

Freeland 54, Bay City John Glenn 27

Fulton-Middleton 24, Portland St Patrick 20

Garber 21, Alma 7

Gibraltar Carlson 49, Brownstown Woodhaven 14

Gladwin 28, Midland Bullock Creek 18

Gobles 20, Martin 14

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 21, Zeeland East 6

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 43, Coopersville 41

Grand Rapids Northview 12, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3

Grand Rapids West Catholic 24, Forest Hills Eastern 23

Grass Lake 54, Manchester 46

Grosse Pointe North 42, Warren Fitzgerald 34

Grosse Pointe South 49, St. Clair Shores Lakeview 14

Hamilton 24, Spring Lake 14

Hanover-Horton 42, Addison 0

Harbor Beach 48, Reese 14

Harper Woods 44, Rochester 15

Harrison 42, Farwell 14

Hart 44, Muskegon Orchard View 14

Haslett 35, St Johns 14

Hazel Park 58, Warren Lincoln 20

Heston 26, Hillman 0

Holland 48, Comstock Park 22

Holland Christian 43, Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 42

Hopkins 27, Fruitport 12

Houghton 42, Gladstone 17

Houghton Lake 36, Lake City 6

Howell 35, Novi 21

Hudson 32, Dundee 0

Hudsonville 35, Grandville 16

Hudsonville Unity Christian 50, Byron Center South Christian 21

Ida 48, Adrian Madison 17

Iron Mountain 40, Bark River-Harris 7

Ishpeming 54, Sevastopol, Wis. 0

Ithaca 42, Saginaw Nouvel 19

Jackson Lumen Christi 35, Traverse City St Francis 7

Jenison 33, Caledonia 20

Kalamazoo Central 66, Battle Creek Central 14

Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 31, Richland Gull Lake 11

Kent City 50, White Cloud 6

Kinde-North Huron 48, Caseville 16

Kingsford 34, Ishpeming Westwood 6

Kingsley 43, Cheboygan 13

Laingsburg 47, Dansville 20

Lake Fenton 49, Owosso 27

Lake Orion 20, Clarkston 13

Lakeland (MI) 28, South Lyon 21

Lansing Catholic 31, Ionia 8

Lansing Sexton 63, Eaton Rapids 7

Lapeer 26, Oak Park 12

Leslie 54, East Jackson 12

Liggett 31, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 24

Lincoln-Alcona 74, Whittemore-Prescott 16

Lowell 49, Allendale 20

Macomb Lutheran North 30, Gabriel Richard Catholic 22

Madison Heights Lamphere 49, St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 7

Manistee 62, Shelby 14

Manton 44, Roscommon 41

Maple City Glen Lake 62, Johannesburg-Lewiston 0

Marcellus 65, Eau Claire 30

Marlette 48, Vassar 38

Marshall 37, Battle Creek Pennfield 8

Marysville 19, St Clair 13

Mason County Central 50, Hesperia 13

Mattawan 24, St Joseph 7

McBain 36, Evart 29

Melvindale 40, Dearborn Heights Annapolis 7

Mendon 62, Battle Creek St Philip 20

Menominee 34, Negaunee 19

Midland 28, Saginaw Heritage 13

Midland Dow 49, Bay City Central 7

Millington 28, Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 0

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 37, Flat Rock 14

Montague 70, Fremont 64

Montrose Hill-McCloy 26, New Lothrop 20

Mt Clemens 16, Detroit Leadership 0

Muskegon 47, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 7

Muskegon Mona Shores 48, Grand Rapids Union 0

Napoleon 60, Michigan Center 38

Niles 21, Edwardsburg 14

North Central 78, Ontonagon 43

Northville 38, Hartland 21

Norway 36, Newberry 30

Novi 37, Toledo St John’s Jesuit, Ohio 3

Okemos 21, Coldwater 14

Olivet 21, Lake Odessa Lakewood 10

Onsted 35, Blissfield 6

Parchment 51, Constantine 30

Parma Western 44, Jackson Northwest 31

Paw Paw 41, Three Rivers 0

Petoskey 28, Marquette 23

Pewamo-Westphalia 49, Perry 6

Pickford 58, St Ignace 0

Pinckney 21, Adrian 10

Pittsford 42, Camden-Frontier 14

Pontiac Notre Dame 49, Ferndale 14

Port Huron Northern 20, Warren Mott 0

Portage Central 23, Portage Northern 6

Portland 48, Charlotte 26

Posen 54, Hale 20

Redford Union 55, Dearborn Heights Crestwood 12

Reed City 40, Grant 6

Riverview 43, Milan 19

Rochester Adams 21, Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 13

Rockford 47, Holland West Ottawa 15

Romeo 28, Sterling Heights Stevenson 21

Roseville 53, L’Anse Creuse 7

Royal Oak 38, Pontiac 12

Royal Oak Shrine 42, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 14

Rudyard 29, Munising 28

Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 40, Hemlock 0

Saginaw Swan Valley 56, Flint Powers 35

Saginaw Valley Lutheran 41, Carrollton 6

Saline 42, Ypsilanti Lincoln 0

Sand Creek 40, Stockbridge 35

Sanford-Meridian 35, St. Louis (MI) 13

South Lyon East 35, Wyandotte Roosevelt 0

St. Clair Shores South Lake 14, Center Line 12

Standish-Sterling Central 27, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 25

Stanton Central Montcalm 54, Lakeview 6

Stephenson 70, Rock Mid Peninsula 14

Summerfield 62, Erie-Mason 0

Swartz Creek 27, Holly 13

Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 7, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 6

Tol. St. Francis, Ohio 28, Dearborn Divine Child 21

Traverse City West 30, Mount Pleasant 13

Trenton 13, Allen Park 6

Utica 41, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 14

Utica Eisenhower 21, Macomb Dakota 14

Vestaburg 56, Webberville 38

Vicksburg 49, Sturgis 6

Warren Cousino 28, Port Huron 27

Warren De La Salle 42, Birmingham Brother Rice 21

Waterford Our Lady 28, Flint Southwestern 0

Wayland Union 55, Grand Rapids Christian 34

White Pigeon 22, Centreville 0

Whitehall 47, Ludington 10

Whitmore Lake 40, Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 8

Williamston 52, Lansing Eastern 16

Wyoming Godwin Heights 42, Kelloggsville 14

Zeeland West 38, Wyoming 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..