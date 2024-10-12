Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alma Center Lincoln 74, Cornell 8

Amery 20, Saint Croix Central 9

Appleton North 12, Appleton East 0

Aquinas 20, West Salem 18

Arcadia 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21

Arrowhead 44, Brookfield East 16

Auburndale 49, Assumption 0

Badger 41, Beloit Memorial 16

Baldwin-Woodville 41, Prescott 30

Beaver Dam 35, Kewaskum 0

Belleville 19, Fennimore 0

Berlin 53, Waupun 6

Bonduel 53, Oconto 6

Brillion 42, St. Mary 0

Brookfield Academy def. Catholic Central, forfeit

Cameron 50, Colfax 12

Cashton 25, Hillsboro 20

Cedarburg 42, Hartford 20

Coleman 41, Manawa 6

Columbus 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 33

Crivitz 42, Clintonville 0

Cuba City 14, Darlington 12

Cudahy 34, Pius XI Catholic 28

De Pere 35, Appleton West 0

Edgar 47, Pacelli 0

Edgerton 48, Whitewater 0

Elkhorn Area 42, Westosha Central 6

Fall Creek def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit

Franklin 49, Kenosha Indian Trail 7

Germantown 38, Brookfield Central 15

Gillett 38, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 34

Gilman 75, Lake Holcombe 0

Grafton 31, Greendale 14

Holmen 17, La Crosse Logan 14

Horicon 41, Clinton 14

Hortonville 27, Oshkosh West 26

Howards Grove 50, Random Lake 0

Hudson 28, Chippewa Falls 17

Ishpeming, Mich. 54, Sevastopol 0

Kenosha St Joseph 49, Kenosha Christian Life 13

Kewaunee 7, Peshtigo 0

Kiel 35, New Holstein 0

Kimberly 38, Kaukauna 20

Kohler 41, Chilton 29

La Crosse Central 48, Sparta 28

Lancaster 35, Brodhead 8

Lena def. Gibraltar, forfeit

Living Word Lutheran def. Dominican, forfeit

Lodi 34, Turner 14

Lomira 21, Campbellsport 0

Marquette 50, Hamilton 10

McDonell Central 55, Thorp 0

Menasha 41, Sheboygan South 0

Mineral Point 43, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 16

Mishicot 20, Marinette 14

Mondovi 48, Durand-Arkansaw 18

Mukwonago 49, Waukesha West 14

Neenah 25, Fond du Lac 7

Nekoosa 46, Ripon 6

New Berlin West 14, Wauwatosa West 0

New Richmond 48, Wisconsin Rapids 0

Northwestern 56, Ashland 0

Notre Dame 56, Green Bay West 14

Oakfield def. St John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit

Oconomowoc 21, Muskego 7

Oconto Falls 51, Northland Pines 13

Onalaska 42, Baraboo 0

Oostburg 14, Reedsville 0

Oregon 35, Fort Atkinson 6

Pardeeville 28, Markesan 7

Pewaukee 21, Kettle Moraine 15

Platteville 35, River Valley 14

Plymouth 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7

Port Edwards 47, Menominee Indian 12

Port Washington 33, Watertown 14

Portage 42, Lakeside Lutheran 13

Prairie du Chien 39, New Glarus 6

Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 20

Reedsburg Area 37, Tomah 16

Regis def. Neillsville, forfeit

Rice Lake 52, Superior 20

Roncalli 13, Valders 12

Sauk Prairie 34, Stoughton 0

Southern Door 42, Sturgeon Bay 17

Spring Valley 19, Boyceville 18

St Mary’s Springs 10, Mayville 3

Stanley-Boyd 49, Elk Mound 6

Stratford 48, Amherst 20

Sun Prairie 39, Milton 27

Turtle Lake 15, Clear Lake 0

Union Grove 35, Burlington 28

Waterford 42, Wilmot 7

Waunakee 35, DeForest 0

Wausau East 24, Lakeland (WI) 15

Wausau West 56, Eau Claire Memorial 24

Wausaukee 46, Three Lakes 0

Wauwatosa East 27, Catholic Memorial 0

West De Pere 45, Bay Port 43

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55, North Fond du Lac 14

Wisconsin Dells 35, Mauston 21

Wisconsin Lutheran def. Shorewood, forfeit

___

