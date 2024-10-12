Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alma Center Lincoln 74, Cornell 8
Amery 20, Saint Croix Central 9
Appleton North 12, Appleton East 0
Aquinas 20, West Salem 18
Arcadia 28, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 21
Arrowhead 44, Brookfield East 16
Auburndale 49, Assumption 0
Badger 41, Beloit Memorial 16
Baldwin-Woodville 41, Prescott 30
Beaver Dam 35, Kewaskum 0
Belleville 19, Fennimore 0
Berlin 53, Waupun 6
Bonduel 53, Oconto 6
Brillion 42, St. Mary 0
Brookfield Academy def. Catholic Central, forfeit
Cameron 50, Colfax 12
Cashton 25, Hillsboro 20
Cedarburg 42, Hartford 20
Coleman 41, Manawa 6
Columbus 57, Cedar Grove-Belgium 33
Crivitz 42, Clintonville 0
Cuba City 14, Darlington 12
Cudahy 34, Pius XI Catholic 28
De Pere 35, Appleton West 0
Edgar 47, Pacelli 0
Edgerton 48, Whitewater 0
Elkhorn Area 42, Westosha Central 6
Fall Creek def. Osseo-Fairchild, forfeit
Franklin 49, Kenosha Indian Trail 7
Germantown 38, Brookfield Central 15
Gillett 38, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 34
Gilman 75, Lake Holcombe 0
Grafton 31, Greendale 14
Holmen 17, La Crosse Logan 14
Horicon 41, Clinton 14
Hortonville 27, Oshkosh West 26
Howards Grove 50, Random Lake 0
Hudson 28, Chippewa Falls 17
Ishpeming, Mich. 54, Sevastopol 0
Kenosha St Joseph 49, Kenosha Christian Life 13
Kewaunee 7, Peshtigo 0
Kiel 35, New Holstein 0
Kimberly 38, Kaukauna 20
Kohler 41, Chilton 29
La Crosse Central 48, Sparta 28
Lancaster 35, Brodhead 8
Lena def. Gibraltar, forfeit
Living Word Lutheran def. Dominican, forfeit
Lodi 34, Turner 14
Lomira 21, Campbellsport 0
Marquette 50, Hamilton 10
McDonell Central 55, Thorp 0
Menasha 41, Sheboygan South 0
Mineral Point 43, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 16
Mishicot 20, Marinette 14
Mondovi 48, Durand-Arkansaw 18
Mukwonago 49, Waukesha West 14
Neenah 25, Fond du Lac 7
Nekoosa 46, Ripon 6
New Berlin West 14, Wauwatosa West 0
New Richmond 48, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Northwestern 56, Ashland 0
Notre Dame 56, Green Bay West 14
Oakfield def. St John’s NW Military Academy, forfeit
Oconomowoc 21, Muskego 7
Oconto Falls 51, Northland Pines 13
Onalaska 42, Baraboo 0
Oostburg 14, Reedsville 0
Oregon 35, Fort Atkinson 6
Pardeeville 28, Markesan 7
Pewaukee 21, Kettle Moraine 15
Platteville 35, River Valley 14
Plymouth 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7
Port Edwards 47, Menominee Indian 12
Port Washington 33, Watertown 14
Portage 42, Lakeside Lutheran 13
Prairie du Chien 39, New Glarus 6
Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 20
Reedsburg Area 37, Tomah 16
Regis def. Neillsville, forfeit
Rice Lake 52, Superior 20
Roncalli 13, Valders 12
Sauk Prairie 34, Stoughton 0
Southern Door 42, Sturgeon Bay 17
Spring Valley 19, Boyceville 18
St Mary’s Springs 10, Mayville 3
Stanley-Boyd 49, Elk Mound 6
Stratford 48, Amherst 20
Sun Prairie 39, Milton 27
Turtle Lake 15, Clear Lake 0
Union Grove 35, Burlington 28
Waterford 42, Wilmot 7
Waunakee 35, DeForest 0
Wausau East 24, Lakeland (WI) 15
Wausau West 56, Eau Claire Memorial 24
Wausaukee 46, Three Lakes 0
Wauwatosa East 27, Catholic Memorial 0
West De Pere 45, Bay Port 43
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 55, North Fond du Lac 14
Wisconsin Dells 35, Mauston 21
Wisconsin Lutheran def. Shorewood, forfeit
