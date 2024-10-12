Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albany 21, Minnewaska 0

Alden-Conger 57, Grand Meadow 6

Annandale 26, Foley 0

BOLD 54, Lakeview 6

Barnesville 78, Crookston 0

Barnum 44, Ely 8

Becker 42, Big Lake 6

Belle Plaine 36, Tri-City United 0

Bemidji 28, Brainerd 22

Benilde-St Margaret’s 14, Delano 13

Brandon-Evansville 36, Ortonville 6

Breckenridge 40, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Cannon Falls 36, Dover-Eyota 20

Chanhassen 21, Chaska 10

Columbia Heights 28, Minneapolis Camden 12

Dassel-Cokato 55, Watertown-Mayer 14

Eden Prairie 46, Rochester Mayo 7

Edgerton 44, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 0

Fairmont 49, Worthington 9

Fertile-Beltrami 42, Northern 8

Forest Lake 7, Eagan 0

Fridley 24, North St Paul 18

Grand Rapids 42, Cloquet 7

HLWW 21, Sauk Centre 0

Hawley 57, Warroad 22

Hills-Beaver Creek 20, Mountain Lake Area 8

Holy Family Catholic 51, Concordia Academy 9

Kingsland 41, Red Rock Central 14

Lewiston-Altura 19, Rushford-Peterson 18

Litchfield 30, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12

MACA 32, Perham 13

Mahnomen-Waubun 39, Lake Park-Audubon 14

Mankato West 28, Mankato East 7

McGregor 58, Carlton-Wrenshall 0

Mille Lacs 58, East Central 0

Minnetonka 40, Buffalo 7

Mora 35, Hibbing 14

Mound Westonka 15, Zimmerman 13

Mounds View 37, Park (Cottage Grove) 12

Nevis def. Blackduck, forfeit

New Ulm Cathedral 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 20

North Branch 42, Duluth East 16

Pequot Lakes 65, Proctor 0

Pipestone 19, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7

Polk County West 30, Menahga 0

Princeton 28, Hutchinson 7

Prior Lake 52, Woodbury 18

Richfield 22, St. Paul Como Park 14

Sartell-St. Stephen 34, St. Cloud Tech 14

Simley 40, DeLaSalle 27

St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 44, Maple Lake 8

Totino-Grace 11, Orono 8

Upsala-Swanville 46, Benson 0

Waconia 38, New Prague 7

West Central 24, Browerville/Eagle Valley 0

White Bear Lake 24, Roseville 7

Win-E-Mac 18, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 8

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..