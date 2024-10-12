Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Albany 21, Minnewaska 0
Alden-Conger 57, Grand Meadow 6
Annandale 26, Foley 0
BOLD 54, Lakeview 6
Barnesville 78, Crookston 0
Barnum 44, Ely 8
Becker 42, Big Lake 6
Belle Plaine 36, Tri-City United 0
Bemidji 28, Brainerd 22
Benilde-St Margaret’s 14, Delano 13
Brandon-Evansville 36, Ortonville 6
Breckenridge 40, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Cannon Falls 36, Dover-Eyota 20
Chanhassen 21, Chaska 10
Columbia Heights 28, Minneapolis Camden 12
Dassel-Cokato 55, Watertown-Mayer 14
Eden Prairie 46, Rochester Mayo 7
Edgerton 44, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 0
Fairmont 49, Worthington 9
Fertile-Beltrami 42, Northern 8
Forest Lake 7, Eagan 0
Fridley 24, North St Paul 18
Grand Rapids 42, Cloquet 7
HLWW 21, Sauk Centre 0
Hawley 57, Warroad 22
Hills-Beaver Creek 20, Mountain Lake Area 8
Holy Family Catholic 51, Concordia Academy 9
Kingsland 41, Red Rock Central 14
Lewiston-Altura 19, Rushford-Peterson 18
Litchfield 30, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12
MACA 32, Perham 13
Mahnomen-Waubun 39, Lake Park-Audubon 14
Mankato West 28, Mankato East 7
McGregor 58, Carlton-Wrenshall 0
Mille Lacs 58, East Central 0
Minnetonka 40, Buffalo 7
Mora 35, Hibbing 14
Mound Westonka 15, Zimmerman 13
Mounds View 37, Park (Cottage Grove) 12
Nevis def. Blackduck, forfeit
New Ulm Cathedral 60, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 20
North Branch 42, Duluth East 16
Pequot Lakes 65, Proctor 0
Pipestone 19, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 7
Polk County West 30, Menahga 0
Princeton 28, Hutchinson 7
Prior Lake 52, Woodbury 18
Richfield 22, St. Paul Como Park 14
Sartell-St. Stephen 34, St. Cloud Tech 14
Simley 40, DeLaSalle 27
St. Agnes 21, St. Croix Lutheran 0
St. Cloud Cathedral 44, Maple Lake 8
Totino-Grace 11, Orono 8
Upsala-Swanville 46, Benson 0
Waconia 38, New Prague 7
West Central 24, Browerville/Eagle Valley 0
White Bear Lake 24, Roseville 7
Win-E-Mac 18, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 8
