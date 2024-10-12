Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 40, Mt Ayr 14
ADM 28, Ballard 10
Akron-Westfield 29, Alta-Aurelia 15
Ankeny Centennial 45, Des Moines, Roosevelt 3
Audubon 36, Collins-Maxwell 24
Beckman Dyersville 28, Regina, Iowa City 15
Bedford 77, Lamoni 0
Belmond-Klemme 26, AGWSR, Ackley 21
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 37, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6
Central City 64, Lone Tree 8
Clarinda 47, Chariton 7
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 7
Creston 70, Knoxville 0
Dike-New Hartford 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 0
East Mills 50, Exira-EHK 44
East Union, Afton 64, Murray 36
Easton Valley 61, Midland, Wyoming 21
Edgewood-Colesburg 84, Calamus-Wheatland 31
Emmetsburg 64, Eagle Grove 0
GMG, Garwin 52, Meskwaki Settlement School 0
Greene County 10, Southeast Valley 7
Grundy Center 41, Alburnett 13
Harlan 24, Nevada 21
Hinton 19, OABCIG 13
IKM-Manning 13, Southwest Valley 6
Johnston 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7
Lenox 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 8
Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Davenport, West 6
Logan-Magnolia 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10
MOC-Floyd Valley 35, Sioux Center 14
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 41, Westwood, Sloan 18
Missouri Valley 41, Underwood 6
Mt Vernon 56, Fort Madison 7
North Butler, Greene 22, Nashua-Plainfield 0
North Fayette Valley def. Oelwein, forfeit
Okoboji, Milford 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21
Pekin 57, Wapello 0
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7
Riceville 57, Waterloo Christian School 0
Ridge View 22, West Sioux 7
Riverside, Oakland 41, Earlham 6
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21, Carroll 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, HMS 14
Sidney 62, Stanton 20
Sigourney-Keota 62, Colfax-Mingo 26
South Central Calhoun 41, Panorama, Panora 12
South Hardin 34, Hudson 21
Spencer 41, Sioux City, West 0
Spirit Lake 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
St Ansgar 53, West Fork, Sheffield 0
Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Central Springs 12
Treynor 36, Shenandoah 6
Tri-Center, Neola 34, Woodbury Central, Moville 8
Van Meter 54, Centerville 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 46, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Wayne, Corydon 30, Central Decatur, Leon 6
Webster City 42, Charles City 21
West Hancock, Britt 60, Lake Mills 6
West Lyon, Inwood 50, Sheldon 0
Wilton 39, West Branch 20
Winfield-Mount Union 68, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 8
