Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GC 40, Mt Ayr 14

ADM 28, Ballard 10

Akron-Westfield 29, Alta-Aurelia 15

Ankeny Centennial 45, Des Moines, Roosevelt 3

Audubon 36, Collins-Maxwell 24

Beckman Dyersville 28, Regina, Iowa City 15

Bedford 77, Lamoni 0

Belmond-Klemme 26, AGWSR, Ackley 21

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 37, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6

Central City 64, Lone Tree 8

Clarinda 47, Chariton 7

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 7

Creston 70, Knoxville 0

Dike-New Hartford 42, Aplington-Parkersburg 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 0

East Mills 50, Exira-EHK 44

East Union, Afton 64, Murray 36

Easton Valley 61, Midland, Wyoming 21

Edgewood-Colesburg 84, Calamus-Wheatland 31

Emmetsburg 64, Eagle Grove 0

GMG, Garwin 52, Meskwaki Settlement School 0

Greene County 10, Southeast Valley 7

Grundy Center 41, Alburnett 13

Harlan 24, Nevada 21

Hinton 19, OABCIG 13

IKM-Manning 13, Southwest Valley 6

Johnston 56, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 7

Lenox 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 8

Linn-Mar, Marion 55, Davenport, West 6

Logan-Magnolia 14, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 10

MOC-Floyd Valley 35, Sioux Center 14

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 41, Westwood, Sloan 18

Missouri Valley 41, Underwood 6

Mt Vernon 56, Fort Madison 7

North Butler, Greene 22, Nashua-Plainfield 0

North Fayette Valley def. Oelwein, forfeit

Okoboji, Milford 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21

Pekin 57, Wapello 0

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 7

Riceville 57, Waterloo Christian School 0

Ridge View 22, West Sioux 7

Riverside, Oakland 41, Earlham 6

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21, Carroll 0

Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, HMS 14

Sidney 62, Stanton 20

Sigourney-Keota 62, Colfax-Mingo 26

South Central Calhoun 41, Panorama, Panora 12

South Hardin 34, Hudson 21

Spencer 41, Sioux City, West 0

Spirit Lake 49, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6

St Ansgar 53, West Fork, Sheffield 0

Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, Central Springs 12

Treynor 36, Shenandoah 6

Tri-Center, Neola 34, Woodbury Central, Moville 8

Van Meter 54, Centerville 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 46, BCLUW, Conrad 0

Wayne, Corydon 30, Central Decatur, Leon 6

Webster City 42, Charles City 21

West Hancock, Britt 60, Lake Mills 6

West Lyon, Inwood 50, Sheldon 0

Wilton 39, West Branch 20

Winfield-Mount Union 68, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 8

___

