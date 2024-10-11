Father of Tottenham star Son fined for violating child welfare law at soccer academy in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A court in South Korea has fined Son Woong-jung, the father of English Premier League star Son Heung-min, 3 million won ($2,200) for violating child welfare law at his soccer academy. The Chuncheon District Court notified prosecutors Friday that it issued such a ruling on Son Woong-jung, director of the Son Football Academy in Chuncheon city. The academy opened in 2021, with much of the estimated cost of $15 million funded by Son Heung-min, the Tottenham and South Korea star. Two coaches at the academy also each received a 3 million won fine for the same violation. The parents of a young player said their son was hit by one of the two coaches with a corner flag and subjected to verbal abuse.

