Ben Stokes might be ready for England return in second test against Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England captain Ben Stokes looks to be ready to make a return to the team for the second test against Pakistan. Stokes missed England’s remarkable victory in the first test in Multan after failing to recover from a torn hamstring. Stand-in captain Ollie Pope discussed after the match which players were likely to be in contention for the second test starting Tuesday back in Multan and said Stokes “is looking to come back.” When asked specifically if Stokes was ready to play in the second test, Pope smiled and sheepishly said: “I’m actually not 100%. He’s been training really well this week. He’s as keen as ever to get playing again, so fingers crossed he’s all good.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.