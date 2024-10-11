Atletico Madrid and Lazio sanctioned by UEFA for fans’ racist and/or discriminatory behavior

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atletico Madrid and Lazio have been sanctioned by UEFA for the racist and/or discriminatory behavior of their fans. The 11-time Spanish champion Atletico was fined 30,000 euros ($32,800) and given a suspended ban from selling tickets to supporters for one away match in UEFA competitions. The ban was suspended for one year. European soccer’s governing body said there had been racist and/or discriminatory behavior from Atletico’s supporters during the Champions League game against Benfica at the start of the month. Lazio has been fined and ordered to close sections of its stadium for what UEFA described as the “racist conduct of its supporters” during a Europa League game against Nice this month.

