You Pick farms

By KSTP

Sarah Carroll from Greener Pastures is here today to tell us about four different you pick farms across the area that you can visit right now!

Greener Pastures

  • Their mission is to support humane, sustainable, and local farms.

Rising Sun Farm and Orchard

  • River Falls, Wisconsin
  • They offer organic apples and have a you pick apple orchard!

Little Hill Berry Farm

  • Northfield, Minnesota
  • You can get certified organic raspberries and dig your own potatoes!

Sweet Land Farm

  • Cloquet, Minnesota
  • They offer blueberries!

Fresh Acres Farm

  • Monticello, Minnesota
  • Offers pumpkins and a fall festival, as well as you pick sunflowers!