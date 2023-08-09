You Pick farms
Sarah Carroll from Greener Pastures is here today to tell us about four different you pick farms across the area that you can visit right now!
- Their mission is to support humane, sustainable, and local farms.
- River Falls, Wisconsin
- They offer organic apples and have a you pick apple orchard!
- Northfield, Minnesota
- You can get certified organic raspberries and dig your own potatoes!
- Cloquet, Minnesota
- They offer blueberries!
- Monticello, Minnesota
- Offers pumpkins and a fall festival, as well as you pick sunflowers!