Woody Creek Bourbon
William H. Macy is the “spokes-dude” for Woody Creek Distillers whiskey. He joins us with Sean Kenyon, Woody Creek Distillers Mixologist, making a drink with the whiskey.
Blackberry Sage Smash
2oz Woody Creek Bourbon
.5oz fresh lemon juice
.5oz 1:1 simple Syrup
4 Blackberries
3 med size sage leaves
Build: Muddle Blackberries and Sage with Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup. Add Woody Creek Bourbon, ice and shake. Double Strain over fresh ice.
Glass: Double Old Fashioned
Garnish: Blackberry with Sage leaf