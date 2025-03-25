William H. Macy is the “spokes-dude” for Woody Creek Distillers whiskey. He joins us with Sean Kenyon, Woody Creek Distillers Mixologist, making a drink with the whiskey.

Blackberry Sage Smash

2oz Woody Creek Bourbon

.5oz fresh lemon juice

.5oz 1:1 simple Syrup

4 Blackberries

3 med size sage leaves



Build: Muddle Blackberries and Sage with Lemon Juice and Simple Syrup. Add Woody Creek Bourbon, ice and shake. Double Strain over fresh ice.

Glass: Double Old Fashioned

Garnish: Blackberry with Sage leaf

