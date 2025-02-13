Women owned beauty brands
Make Up artist, Hillary Kline shares some of her favorite women owned beauty brands.
Instagram: @klineartistry
1. SAMANTHA REI. Local. Designer. Project Runway 2017. The coolest human + has a stunning makeup collection! https://www.samantharei.com/shop/makeup
Products featured:
2. SIGMA BEAUTY. Local. CCO and Founder, Simone Xavier. Big fan of their high-quality tools/brushes. They have been my favorites forever and the #1 brush brand I carry in my professional kit. They have expanded into makeup, too.
Some favorites from the brand:
- All of their brushes
- Sigma Cream Blush
- Sigma Renew Lip Oil
- Sigma Cor-de-Rosa Eyeshadow Palette
3. RARE BEAUTY. Who loves Selena Gomez? We ALL love Selena!
A few of my favorites:
- NEW! Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Contour
- Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil in the shade, ‘Serenity’
- Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush
4. DANESSA MYRICKS. She’s a makeup artist and founder, black-owned. Known for fun and bold looks, poppy colors. Launched her brand in 2016; super inclusive! Good shade range. Love how creamy the products are.
Featured favorites:
- Yummy Skin Glow Serum
- ColorFix Foils in the shade, ‘Jewelz’
- Twin Flames Multichrome Pigment in the shade, ‘Angel Heart’
5. GLOW RECIPE. Loving their skincare lately. They just launched some beautiful skin-care infused makeup! Co-founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee have experience with K-beauty brands. A lot of their formulas are fruit-forward and smell great!
Featured favorites: