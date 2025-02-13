Women Owned Beauty Products

Make Up artist, Hillary Kline shares some of her favorite women owned beauty brands.

Instagram: @klineartistry

1. SAMANTHA REI. Local. Designer. Project Runway 2017. The coolest human + has a stunning makeup collection! https://www.samantharei.com/shop/makeup

Products featured:

2. SIGMA BEAUTY. Local. CCO and Founder, Simone Xavier. Big fan of their high-quality tools/brushes. They have been my favorites forever and the #1 brush brand I carry in my professional kit. They have expanded into makeup, too.

Some favorites from the brand:

3. RARE BEAUTY. Who loves Selena Gomez? We ALL love Selena!

A few of my favorites:

4. DANESSA MYRICKS. She’s a makeup artist and founder, black-owned. Known for fun and bold looks, poppy colors. Launched her brand in 2016; super inclusive! Good shade range. Love how creamy the products are.

Featured favorites:

5. GLOW RECIPE. Loving their skincare lately. They just launched some beautiful skin-care infused makeup! Co-founders Christine Chang and Sarah Lee have experience with K-beauty brands. A lot of their formulas are fruit-forward and smell great!

Featured favorites: