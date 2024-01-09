White Chocolate Liqueur Cake

Baking instructor Nancy Burgeson has a recipe to try out while you are staying in and escaping the winter cold.

2 18.2-ounce packages of dark chocolate brownie mix (or you can use your own home-made brownie recipe)

2 large eggs

1/3 cup water

1/3 cup white chocolate liquor

1 cup oil

2 tsp. vanilla

1 cup milk or dark chocolate chips

2 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup powdered sugar

8 ounces white chocolate baking bars, melted

¼ cup chocolate sauce (Hershey’s Hot Fudge is good) Or switch it up and use Mrs. Richardson’s fudge or even Caramel topping) Sauce may need to be warmed prior to trimming cake.

1 cup whipped cream (whipped from scratch)

Candy for trim depending on season

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 2-9-inch cake pans with pan spray and line with waxed paper or parchment paper. Do not spray paper!

Prepare both brownie mixes in large bowl of mixer, adding the 2 eggs, and 1/3 cup water and 1/3 cup of liquor, 1 cup oil, chocolate chips, and 2 tsp. vanilla.

Divide between to 2-9-inch prepared pans. Baking for 40 minutes or until toothpick test comes out with moist crumbs only. Cool.

On medium speed of mixer, beat cream cheese and powdered sugar until blended. Beat in the melted white chocolate bars.

Place 1 layer of baked cake in an 8-inch by 3-inch springform pan. Spread with ½ of the frosting. Chill until set about 1 hour. Top with 2nd brownie layer and frosting. Chill. Remove sides of pan. Drizzle with warmed chocolate or caramel sauce. Pipe whipped cream along top edge and sprinkle with candy of your choice.

