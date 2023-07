Dany Heatley is a former Minnesota Wild player. He also represented team Canada in six world championships, two Olympics and one World Cup of hockey! Dany is joining TCL today to tell us what he’s watching, reading, and listening to.

Watch: Muscles and Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators on Netflix

Read: Open by Andre Agassi

Listen: Missin Curfew podcast on YouTube