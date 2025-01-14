Vision Boards
If you have goals for 2025, maybe a vision board is what you need. Jen Appleberry from Appleberry’s Attic shows us how to make a successful vision board.
Vision Board Material List:
- Vision Board Worksheet
- 11 x 14″ Canvas – found at any craft store.
- Glue – Elmers, Glue Stick or Mod Podge works best. Hot Glue may be needed for Diddy’s.
- 8 – 15 Images or Words – printed, written or cut out of magazines.
- Diddy’s for Texture – find buttons, clothespins, glitter tape or stickers then spark joy in you!
