Vision Boards

By KSTP

If you have goals for 2025, maybe a vision board is what you need.  Jen Appleberry from Appleberry’s Attic shows us how to make a successful vision board.

Vision Board Material List:

  • Vision Board Worksheet
  • 11 x 14″ Canvas – found at any craft store.
  • Glue – Elmers, Glue Stick or Mod Podge works best. Hot Glue may be needed for Diddy’s.
  • 8 – 15 Images or Words – printed, written or cut out of magazines.
  • Diddy’s for Texture – find buttons, clothespins, glitter tape or stickers then spark joy in you!

