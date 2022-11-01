Anoka Meat and Sausage began operations under the name of Anoka Meat and Locker Service in 1883. On March 31, 2022 Teena Matson Anderson bought the butcher shop from the previous owner of 38 years.

Besides the usual steaks, chicken breasts, and pork chops, Anoka Meat and Sausage can butcher and process your deer for you. Teena brings in some popular venison products to try out.

Click here for information to drop your deer off for processing. Anoka Meat and Sausage offers several beef, pork, and chicken freezer packs. Mention TCL and get 10% off a freezer pack of your choice.

Teena featured:

Venison Stew*

Venison Breakfast Links

Venison jerky

Ring Bologna

Venison Beef Sticks

Venison Polish Sausage

*Tee’s Crockpot Venison Stew

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 -3 cups Yukon gold or red potato peeled and cubed

2 cups mushrooms quartered

½ cup onion diced

1 cup celery sliced

1 cup carrot sliced

6 oz tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1-½ teaspoon sugar

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon black pepper freshly ground

1 teaspoon salt

2 large garlic cloves minced

1 bay leaf

¼ cup flour

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper freshly ground

1 lb – 1-1/2 lb venison tenderloin, steaks (or stew meat) cut into 1-½ inch pieces

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup brown ale – I use Coor’s Light

16 oz (2 cups) beef broth/stock from soup base

Steps

Layer first 14 ingredients in an electric crockpot. Combine flour, ⅛ teaspoon salt, and ⅛ teaspoon pepper in a shallow dish; dredge venison in flour mixture. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat; add venison. Cook 4 minutes or until browned on all sides, turning frequently. Add venison to crockpot. Pour beer and broth over venison. Cover and cook on low 8 hours, or 4 on high – or until meat is tender. Discard bay leaf. Stew can be frozen in an airtight container for up to three months; add a little more water or beer when reheating.