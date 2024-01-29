Valentines for Seniors

This Valentine’s Day, Minnesota Live and Twin Cities Live need your help making a Valentine’s Day party special! You can buy or make a Valentine’s Day card and send it at the address below and The Waters of Highland Park will deliver them to their residents on Tuesday, February 13.

Mail your Valentines here:

Attn: Senior Valentines

The Waters of Highland Park

678 Snelling Avenue North

St. Paul, MN 55116

You are invited to The Waters of Highland Park on Tuesday, February 13 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. for an open house and explore their revamped facilities. Learn more here.