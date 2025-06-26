A company in Californa heard about Haskell’s 6 for $60 deals so the Wagner Family of Wines teamed up with Haskell’s to create a bundle of wines.

The Wagner Family Twin Cities Live Gift Box is $80 through Friday, July 4th at all Haskell’s locations. Plus, when purchasing in-store, you’ll receive a $30 mail-in rebate.

The bundle includes:

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

Sea Sun Chardonnay

Mer Soleil Chardonnay Santa Lucia

Sea Sun Pino Noir

Bonanza Lot 8 Cabernet Sauvignon

Conundrum Red Wine Blend

You can also get the Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon (special 50th Anniversary Label) for $69.98.