Wagner Family Twin Cities Live Gift Box

By KSTP

A company in Californa heard about Haskell’s 6 for $60 deals so the Wagner Family of Wines teamed up with Haskell’s to create a bundle of wines.

The Wagner Family Twin Cities Live Gift Box is $80 through Friday, July 4th at all Haskell’s locations.  Plus, when purchasing in-store, you’ll receive a $30 mail-in rebate.

The bundle includes:

  • Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
  • Sea Sun Chardonnay
  • Mer Soleil Chardonnay Santa Lucia
  • Sea Sun Pino Noir
  • Bonanza Lot 8 Cabernet Sauvignon
  • Conundrum Red Wine Blend

You can also get the Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon (special 50th Anniversary Label) for $69.98.