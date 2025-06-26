Wagner Family Twin Cities Live Gift Box
A company in Californa heard about Haskell’s 6 for $60 deals so the Wagner Family of Wines teamed up with Haskell’s to create a bundle of wines.
The Wagner Family Twin Cities Live Gift Box is $80 through Friday, July 4th at all Haskell’s locations. Plus, when purchasing in-store, you’ll receive a $30 mail-in rebate.
The bundle includes:
- Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
- Sea Sun Chardonnay
- Mer Soleil Chardonnay Santa Lucia
- Sea Sun Pino Noir
- Bonanza Lot 8 Cabernet Sauvignon
- Conundrum Red Wine Blend
You can also get the Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon (special 50th Anniversary Label) for $69.98.