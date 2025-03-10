Vegetarian Carrot and Ginger Soup Recipe
Chef Robin Asbell recently took a trip to the Rancho LePuerta Spa in Tecate, Mexico. She came back with a recipe perfect for a Monday Night Meal.
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup)
1-inch ginger, peeled
2 garlic cloves, chopped
1-pound carrots, peeled and diced*
1 tablespoon ground turmeric
1 tablespoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon smoked paprika**
2 cups of organic coconut milk
2 cups vegetable broth or water
salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup chopped basil
¼ cup toasted pumpkin seeds
Method
- In a medium soup pot, add the olive oil and caramelize the onion over medium heat.
- Stir in ginger and garlic.
- Add carrots and cook till golden brown.
- Add turmeric, cumin, paprika, coconut milk, and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil.
- Once the soup boils, reduce heat to simmer.
- The carrots are done when they’re tender when you poke them.
- Blend the soup with an immersion blender until it’s creamy and smooth.***
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Serve with basil and pumpkin seeds.
*For a fun twist on this, substitute half the carrots for banana squash, sweet potato, winter squash, or kabocha.
**You can replace the paprika for a pinch of cayenne for a little heat.
** If using a countertop blender, remove the center lid and cover it with a towel. Place back in the pot when done.