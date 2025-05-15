Twin Cities Live Book Club: "What Happened to the McCrays?"

The Twin Cities Live Book Club met on Facebook to chat about “What Happened to the McCrays?”!

After the meeting wrapped up, Kelli & Elizabeth got to chat with New York Time’s Best-Selling Author, Tracey Lange.

Plus, they announced their next book, which they’ll meet to discuss in July!

Current Book: The Amalfi Curse, by Sarah Penner

