Twice Baked Maple Sweet Potatoes

Kelli Hanson joins us live from the Nordic Ware factory store!

Recipe:

4 small, orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, scrubbed, dried and rubbed lightly with vegetable oil

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

1 Tbsp. genuine maple syrup, plus extra for drizzling

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

2/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

Method

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Pierce each potato a few times with a fork, place in a baking pan and bake until soft, 25-45 minutes, depending on the size of your sweet potatoes, until soft and a skewer pierces them easily. Take them off the baking sheet to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

2. Using a potholder to hold the potatoes, carefully cut each potato in half lengthwise. Using a small spoon, scoop the flesh from each half into a medium bowl, leaving a 1/8-inch thickness of flesh in each shell.

3. Arrange the shells on the baking sheet and return to the oven until dry and slightly crisped, about 10 minutes. Remove shells from oven and reduce oven to 375°F.

4. Mash the potatoes in the bowl until smooth. Mix in the sour cream, pumpkin pie spice, maple syrup and salt. Scoop the filling into the sweet potato skins.

5. In a small bowl, mix together the chopped pecans or walnuts, softened butter and brown sugar. Sprinkle over the filled potato skins and bake 12 to 15 minutes. Serve hot, drizzled with additional maple syrup if desired.

Serves 6 to 8

4 small, orange-fleshed sweet potatoes, scrubbed, dried and rubbed lightly with vegetable oil

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

1 Tbsp. genuine maple syrup, plus extra for drizzling

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

2/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened

2 Tbsp. brown sugar Method

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Pierce each potato a few times with a fork, place in a baking pan and bake until soft, 25-45 minutes, depending on the size of your sweet potatoes, until soft and a skewer pierces them easily. Take them off the baking sheet to cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes.

2. Using a potholder to hold the potatoes, carefully cut each potato in half lengthwise. Using a small spoon, scoop the flesh from each half into a medium bowl, leaving a 1/8-inch thickness of flesh in each shell.

3. Arrange the shells on the baking sheet and return to the oven until dry and slightly crisped, about 10 minutes. Remove shells from oven and reduce oven to 375°F.

4. Mash the potatoes in the bowl until smooth. Mix in the sour cream, pumpkin pie spice, maple syrup and salt. Scoop the filling into the sweet potato skins.

5. In a small bowl, mix together the chopped pecans or walnuts, softened butter and brown sugar. Sprinkle over the filled potato skins and bake 12 to 15 minutes. Serve hot, drizzled with additional maple syrup if desired.

Serves 6 to 8