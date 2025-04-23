Chef Daniel Green and his daughter, Gigi, are here for our Kids in the Kitchen presented by Coborn’s with a recipe for Tomato Bruschetta with Burrata & Sun-Dried Tomato Paste.

Ingredients (serves 4)

For the bruschetta:

1 baguette or rustic sourdough, sliced into 1 cm slices and toasted

400g ripe cherry tomatoes (or heirloom mix), halved or chopped

1–2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

A few fresh basil leaves, torn

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper, to taste

1 large ball of Burrata cheese (about 200g)

Optional: pinch of chili flakes

For the sun-dried tomato paste:

100g sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained slightly

1 clove garlic

1 small handful fresh basil

2–3 tbsp olive oil (use the oil from the sun-dried tomatoes if available)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Make the sun-dried tomato paste

In a small blender or using a mortar and pestle, blend the sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, basil, and olive oil into a coarse paste. Season with a little salt and pepper. Adjust texture with more oil if needed—it should be spreadable but rich.

2. Toast the bread

Brush bread slices with olive oil and toast in a hot grill pan or under the broiler until golden.

3. Prepare the tomato topping

In a bowl, toss chopped cherry tomatoes with olive oil, salt, pepper, and torn basil. Let them marinate for 10–15 minutes.

4. Assemble the bruschetta

Spread a thin layer of sun-dried tomato paste on each slice of toasted bread. Spoon over the fresh tomato mixture. Tear the Burrata and place generous chunks on top.

5. Finish and serve

Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, a little balsamic glaze (if using), scatter more basil, and finish with black pepper or chili flakes. Serve immediately.