Moving your body and exercising is important for overall health and wellness. The Exercise Coach emphasizes that strength training is just as important, especially as we age. Ben learns the science behind their 20-minute strength training routine.

6 Metro Locations:

Eden Prairie

Eagan

Minnetonka

Prior Lake/Savage

Shoreview

South Minneapolis

Deal: Mention “Twin Cities Live” when booking your appointment and receive 2 Free Sessions