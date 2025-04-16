Teriyaki Pork Bowls
Sports Performance Dietitian, Rachel Stark, representing the Minnesota Pork Board, shares a recipe for Teriyaki Pork Bowls.
1 kiwi
1 Roma tomato
1 red onion
1 lime
1 garlic clove
1 long green pepper
½ c jasmine rice
¾ c water
1 tbsp sour cream
10 oz ground pork
8 tbsp teriyaki sauce
Olive oil
salt & pepper
- Wash and dry all produce. Peel and dice kiwi. Dice tomato. Halve, peel, and thinly slice onion, finely dice a few slices until you have 2 tbsp. Zest and quarter lime. Peel and mince garlic. Halve, core, and thinly slice green pepper crosswise into strips.
- Melt 1 tsp butter in a small pot over medium-high heat. Add rice and stir to coat. Stir in ¾ c water and big pinch of salt. Bring to boil, then cover and reduce to a low simmer. Cook until rice is tender, 15-18 min. Keep covered off heat until ready to serve.
- While rice cooks, in a medium bowl, combine kiwi, tomato, diced onion, and a squeeze of lime juice. Season with salt and pepper. In a small bowl, combine sour cream, half the lime zest, and pinch of garlic to taste. Stir in water 1 tsp at a time until mixture reaches a drizzling consistency. Season with salt and pepper.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add green pepper and sliced onion; season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until tender and lightly browned, 6-7 minutes. Add remaining garlic and stir until fragrant, 30 seconds. Transfer veggies to a plate.
- Heat a drizzle of oil in pan used for veggies over medium-high heat. Add pork; season with salt and pepper. Using a spatula, press into an even layer. Cook, without stirring, until browned on bottom, 3-4 minutes. Break up meat into pieces and continue cooking until pork is cooked through, 1-2 minutes. Return cooked veggies to pan. Stir in teriyaki sauce, 1 tsp sugar (1 ½ tsp for 4 servings), and 1 tbsp butter (2 tbsp for 4). Cook until thickened, 1=2 minutes more.
- Fluff rice with fork; stir in remaining lime zest and season with salt. Divide between bowls and top with pork mixture, kiwi salsa, and lime crema. Serve with remaining lime wedges.