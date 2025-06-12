Tech for the Summer

Summer chaos is real. Bedtimes drift; routines unravel; and screens show up a lot. But according to Tech Expert Meagan Drosch from Verizon, this doesn’t have to be a bad thing—it’s actually an opening.

This Marshall Portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof, has directional sound. Bring this on the patio or lakeside to podcasts, audiobooks or even have a deck dance party with family after a good BBQ.

The TCL Tablet is a great starter tablet, two speakers, anti-glare technology reads like piece of paper. Build a simple version of your local playground or dream vacation spot together in a building game like Minecraft.

Soundcore earphones – great noise cancelling headphones. 40 hours of battery life and under $100

For more suggestions on how to Parent in the Digital world, click here.