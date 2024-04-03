TCL in Your Town: Edina, April 26

The week of April 22nd, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Edina, MN. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature these cities – then on Friday, April 26th, The Hilltop is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!

Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from The Hilltop on April 26th from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!

The Hilltop

5101 Arcadia Avenue

Edina, MN 55436 952-925-5628

TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty