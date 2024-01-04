TCL in Your Town: Brooklyn Park, January 26th

The week of January 22nd, Twin Cities Live is highlighting some of the unique spots, restaurants, shopping, and people of Brooklyn Park, MN. All week, we’ll bring stories that feature these cities – then on Friday, January 26th, MC’s Tap House is opening their doors for our viewers party – and you’re invited for all the fun!

Elizabeth Ries and Ben Leber will be LIVE from MC’s Tap House on January 26th from 3-4:30 PM. Join us! It’s free and you don’t need a ticket. Just show up and join the fun!

MC’s Taphouse

9690 Colorado Ln N.

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 612-353-5929

While you are there, enjoy their “All Day Happy Hour!”

Mich Golden Light and Coors Lite – $3.50

Rotating Craft Beers – $4.50

Silver Gate Merlot or Pinot Grigio, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Captain Morgan Spiced Rum – $5.00

Crown Royal Jameson – $6.00

Chicken Wings – $8.00

Onion Rings – $6.00

Pretzel Bites – $8.00

TCL in Your Town is sponsored by Desrocher Realty Group & eXp Realty