Taco Soup
Paul Folger, 5 Eyewitness News anchor, shares his taco soup recipe with us. You can find this and more in his free e-magazine, AlwaysTasteful.com.
Ingredients:
1 to 1.5 lbs of Ground Beef
2 Tablespoons Olive Oil
1 Medium Onion Finely Chopped
1 Can Red Kidney Beans
.5 to 1 tsp Salt
1 Pkg Taco Seasoning
1 Can Corn
1 Small Can Green Chilies
1 Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes (don’t drain)
Toppings:
Tortilla Chips or Corn Chips
Sour Cream
Cheddar Cheese
Fresh Cilantro
Directions:
Over medium heat cook onions in oil. Then add beef and brown with salt. (Drain if needed and return to pot)
Next, add Taco Seasoning mix with ¼ cup water
Then add drained kidney beans, drained corn, can of chilies and tomatoes with juice.
Let this simmer for at least 10 to 20 minutes. (or use a crockpot let it simmer a few hours. )
Serve with toppings.