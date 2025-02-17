Paul Folger, 5 Eyewitness News anchor, shares his taco soup recipe with us. You can find this and more in his free e-magazine, AlwaysTasteful.com.

Ingredients:

1 to 1.5 lbs of Ground Beef

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

1 Medium Onion Finely Chopped

1 Can Red Kidney Beans

.5 to 1 tsp Salt

1 Pkg Taco Seasoning

1 Can Corn

1 Small Can Green Chilies

1 Can Fire Roasted Diced Tomatoes (don’t drain)

Toppings:

Tortilla Chips or Corn Chips

Sour Cream

Cheddar Cheese

Fresh Cilantro

Directions:

Over medium heat cook onions in oil. Then add beef and brown with salt. (Drain if needed and return to pot)

Next, add Taco Seasoning mix with ¼ cup water

Then add drained kidney beans, drained corn, can of chilies and tomatoes with juice.

Let this simmer for at least 10 to 20 minutes. (or use a crockpot let it simmer a few hours. )

Serve with toppings.

