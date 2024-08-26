Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s loves to try replicating some of the foods from the fair to enjoy it all year long. She shares her success making the Swedish ‘Sota Sliders from Hamline Dining Hall. Plus, she gives us two other bonus state fair recreation recipes!

Swedish Sliders

Makes 6

1 lb. Kowalski’s Wild Rice Meatloaf (from the Meat Department)

3 thin slices Boar’s Head Dill Havarti Cheese, cut into quarters

6 slider buns

1/3 cup lingonberry jam

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s Organic Ginger Beets

Form meatloaf into a 6×9″ rectangle about ¾” thick; cut 6 square patties slightly larger than buns.

Cook meatloaf as you would burger patties; top each patty with two squares of cheese while still warm.

In a small mixing bowl, stir together jam and beets to taste.

Serve burgers on buns with lingonberry-beet compote on top.

Strawberry Lemonade Donut

From Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts – Between West Dan Patch & Carnes avenues and Liggett & Chambers streets, south section

You’ll need: Kowalski’s Raised Glazed Donuts, Kowalski’s Classic Buttercream Frosting, Kowalski’s Lemon Curd, freeze-dried strawberries, fresh lemon zest and yellow food coloring (optional)

Using an electric mixer, whip frosting on high speed until very light and fluffy.

Add approx. ¼ cup (a few big spoonfuls) of curd, the zest of a lemon and several drops food coloring (if desired); whip until fully incorporated and smooth.

Frost donuts thickly with lemon frosting and garnish with crushed freeze-dried strawberries.

Patata Frita Focacciawich

From West End Creamery – At West End Market, northwest section

You’ll need: Kowalski’s Rosemary Sea Salt Focaccia, Kowalski’s Sea Salt Kettle Chips, Kowalski’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream, Velvet Bees Gourmet Honey Butter and fresh herbs such as rosemary and thyme.

In a mixing bowl, let 2 pints of ice cream soften until easy to work with; stir in approx. half a bag of crushed kettle chips.

Pour mixture into a square pan lined with parchment; freeze until solid.

Cut ice cream and focaccia into same-sized squares; split focaccia in half horizontally.

Fill focaccia with ice cream; garnish with crushed chips, a drizzle of honey butter and finely chopped herbs.