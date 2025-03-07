Spring Parade of Homes Tour
Reporter Kelli Hanson takes us inside a home in Stillwater that is part of the Spring Parade of Homes tour.
QUICK FACTS
• Location: Homes on the Spring Tour can be found all across the Twin Cities metro area. Specific home locations can be found here
• Tickets:
o Parade of Homes and Remodelers Showcase tours are free to attend and open to the public
o The six Dream Homes require $5 admission fee to tour, paid cashless at the door of each home
• Hours:
o Open Fridays – Sundays
o Parade of Homes: March 7 – April 6, 12–6 pm
o Remodelers Showcase: April 4–6, 12–6 pm
• Guidebooks: Available online or for pick up for free at Holiday Station stores, Kowalski’s Markets and the Galleria Edina
• More Information: Can be found at www.paradeofhomes.org or in the Parade of Homes app