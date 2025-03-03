Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s shares a recipe for a springy soup.

Spring Chicken Soup with Rosemary-Lemon Broth

4 tsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided, plus more for finishing the soup

¼ cup finely diced onion

1 tsp. minced garlic

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus a few small sprigs for garnish

1 qt. low-sodium vegetable broth

½ cup finely diced carrot

½ cup finely diced celery

1 oz. (1-2 big handfuls) chopped fresh dinosaur kale, stems removed

– pinch crushed red pepper flakes

¼ cup Israeli couscous

30 mini Chicken Meatballs (½ recipe), thawed overnight in the refrigerator

2 tbsp. (or more to taste) Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the Produce Department)

– freshly grated zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp. (or more to taste) freshly squeezed lemon juice

– thinly sliced lemon, for garnish

In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tsp. oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and garlic is very fragrant (about 5 min.). Add rosemary and broth; increase heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low (soup should barely bubble); cook for about 1 hr. Strain onion, garlic and rosemary from broth; discard solids and set broth aside. In a deep pot, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add carrot and celery; cook until softened (about 5 min.). Add kale and red pepper flakes; cook for 1 min., stirring to coat kale with oil. Add rosemary broth; increase heat to medium-high and bring to a gentle boil. Add couscous and meatballs; cook until couscous is tender (about 8 min.). Season soup to taste with salt and black pepper. Just before serving, stir in zest and lemon juice. Drizzle individual servings with a bit of oil; garnish with rosemary sprigs and lemon slices.

Chicken Meatballs

Serves 6

2 stems rosemary

½ cup panko breadcrumbs

⅓ cup skim milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

– freshly grated zest of 1 lemon

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns

1 lb. Kowalski’s Fresh Natural Ground Chicken

– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for brushing the meatballs

Preheat oven to 400°. Remove leaves from rosemary stems; finely mince leaves and discard stems. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together breadcrumbs, milk, egg, rosemary, zest, salt and pepper; let stand for 15 min. Add chicken; using clean hands, thoroughly mix until well blended (do not overmix). Using damp hands, shape mixture into 18 evenly sized meatballs about 1-1 ¼” in diameter (or 60 mini meatballs about ¾” in diameter). Arrange meatballs on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet; brush lightly with a bit of oil to help encourage browning. Bake meatballs in preheated oven until done (about 18 min. for standard meatballs or 10 min. for mini meatballs).