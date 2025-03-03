Spring Chicken Soup with Rosemary-Lemon Broth
Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s shares a recipe for a springy soup.
Spring Chicken Soup with Rosemary-Lemon Broth
4 tsp. Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided, plus more for finishing the soup
¼ cup finely diced onion
1 tsp. minced garlic
2 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus a few small sprigs for garnish
1 qt. low-sodium vegetable broth
½ cup finely diced carrot
½ cup finely diced celery
1 oz. (1-2 big handfuls) chopped fresh dinosaur kale, stems removed
– pinch crushed red pepper flakes
¼ cup Israeli couscous
30 mini Chicken Meatballs (½ recipe), thawed overnight in the refrigerator
2 tbsp. (or more to taste) Kowalski’s Freshly Squeezed Lemon Juice (from the Produce Department)
– freshly grated zest of 1 lemon
2 tbsp. (or more to taste) freshly squeezed lemon juice
– thinly sliced lemon, for garnish
- In a medium saucepan, heat 2 tsp. oil over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until onion is softened and garlic is very fragrant (about 5 min.).
- Add rosemary and broth; increase heat to high and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to low (soup should barely bubble); cook for about 1 hr.
- Strain onion, garlic and rosemary from broth; discard solids and set broth aside.
- In a deep pot, heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add carrot and celery; cook until softened (about 5 min.).
- Add kale and red pepper flakes; cook for 1 min., stirring to coat kale with oil.
- Add rosemary broth; increase heat to medium-high and bring to a gentle boil.
- Add couscous and meatballs; cook until couscous is tender (about 8 min.).
- Season soup to taste with salt and black pepper.
- Just before serving, stir in zest and lemon juice. Drizzle individual servings with a bit of oil; garnish with rosemary sprigs and lemon slices.
Chicken Meatballs
Serves 6
2 stems rosemary
½ cup panko breadcrumbs
⅓ cup skim milk
1 egg, lightly beaten
– freshly grated zest of 1 lemon
½ tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns
1 lb. Kowalski’s Fresh Natural Ground Chicken
– Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, for brushing the meatballs
- Preheat oven to 400°.
- Remove leaves from rosemary stems; finely mince leaves and discard stems.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together breadcrumbs, milk, egg, rosemary, zest, salt and pepper; let stand for 15 min.
- Add chicken; using clean hands, thoroughly mix until well blended (do not overmix).
- Using damp hands, shape mixture into 18 evenly sized meatballs about 1-1 ¼” in diameter (or 60 mini meatballs about ¾” in diameter).
- Arrange meatballs on a parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet; brush lightly with a bit of oil to help encourage browning.
- Bake meatballs in preheated oven until done (about 18 min. for standard meatballs or 10 min. for mini meatballs).