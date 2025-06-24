Slumberland New Flagship

Minnesota based, Slumberland Furniture has stood the test of time in the Twin Cities. Their focus is on making your home comfortable and functional with furniture pieces the reflect your style.

They are opening up a brand new flagship location in Bloomington and they are celebrating with some Grand Opening festivities!

Grand Opening Celebration: Incredible Savings, Weekly Giveaways, and Family Fun! ( All Twin Cities Locations )

Dates: June 26th – August 12th

Unbelievable Savings: Enjoy up to 60% OFF everything in store! Don’t miss these once-in-a-lifetime deals on furniture, mattresses, and home décor!

Plus, weekly $2500 Shopping Sprees! Visit any of our 15 convenient Twin Cities locations for your chance to win!

Bloomington ONLY Grand Opening Events: Over $20,000 in Prizes to Win!

Weekly Brand Giveaways! Every week, one lucky Bloomington shopper will win amazing prizes from America’s favorite brands like Tempur-Pedic, La-Z-Boy, Flexsteel, Sealy, and Purple – over $20,000 in total value!

Grand Opening Weekend: June 28th – June 29th (2 Days ONLY!)