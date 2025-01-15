Sports performance dietitian for the University of Minnesota, Rachel Stark, shows us a simple pork chop recipe and shares some of her tips for getting enough protein and why its important.

Link:

Minnesota Pork Board



4 boneless pork chops

salt and pepper, to taste

olive oil

4 cloves minced garlic

1/3 c honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

¼ c chicken broth or water



1. Season both sides of the pork chops with salt and pepper. Let them sit at room temperature for about 15-20 minutes before cooking to ensure even cooking.

2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the pork chops. Cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side or until they’re golden brown and cooked through (internal temperature should reach 145 degrees F). Remove the pork chops from the skillet and set aside on a plate.



3. In the same skillet, reduce the heat to medium. Add the minced garlic and saute’ for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.

4. Stir in the honey, soy sauce, and apple cider vinegar (or lemon juice). Cook and stir for a minute to combine the flavors.

5. Pour in the chicken broth (or water) to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Allow the sauce to simmer for 2-3 minutes, or until slightly thickened.



6. Add the cooked pork chops back into the skillet, spooning the honey garlic sauce over them. Cook for another 1-2 minutes, ensuring the pork chops are well coated and heated through.



7. Serve pork chops hot, garnished with chopped paisley, red pepper flakes, or sesame seeds if desired. The honey garlic sauce makes delicious glaze for the pork chops and can also be served over rice or vegetables for complete meal.

4 boneless pork chops

salt and pepper, to taste

olive oil

4 cloves minced garlic

1/3 c honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar or lemon juice

¼ c chicken broth or water 1. Season both sides of the pork chops with salt and pepper. Let them sit at room temperature for about 15-20 minutes before cooking to ensure even cooking.

2. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the pork chops. Cook for about 4-5 minutes on each side or until they’re golden brown and cooked through (internal temperature should reach 145 degrees F). Remove the pork chops from the skillet and set aside on a plate. 3. In the same skillet, reduce the heat to medium. Add the minced garlic and saute’ for about 30 seconds or until fragrant.

4. Stir in the honey, soy sauce, and apple cider vinegar (or lemon juice). Cook and stir for a minute to combine the flavors.

5. Pour in the chicken broth (or water) to deglaze the pan, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the skillet. Allow the sauce to simmer for 2-3 minutes, or until slightly thickened. 6. Add the cooked pork chops back into the skillet, spooning the honey garlic sauce over them. Cook for another 1-2 minutes, ensuring the pork chops are well coated and heated through. 7. Serve pork chops hot, garnished with chopped paisley, red pepper flakes, or sesame seeds if desired. The honey garlic sauce makes delicious glaze for the pork chops and can also be served over rice or vegetables for complete meal.