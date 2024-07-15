Sheet pan chicken fajitas
Dinner does not get easier than these fajitas made on a baking sheet. Seasoned and roasted chicken and vegetables are served in a warm tortilla. Julie Evink, creator of Julie’s Eats & Treats shares one of her favorite recipes. Click here to order Julie’s cookbook.
Ingredients:
Fajita seasoning:
2 tsp chili powder
1 ½ tsp ground cumin
1 ½ tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp tsp onion powder
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp salt
¼ tsp dried oregano
¼ tsp ground black pepper
3 tsp olive oil
Fajitas:
Nonstick cooking spray
1 ½ lbs boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into thin strips
1 red bell pepper, cut into thin stips
1 yellow bell pepper, cut into thin strips
1 red onion, cut into wedges
3 cloves garlic, minced
8-10 (8-inch) flower or corn tortillas, warmed
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
1 lime, juiced
Instructions:
- Make the fajita seasoning: in a small bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, oregano, and pepper. Add the olive oil to the bowl and stir to combine.
- To make the fajitas, preheat the oven to 425˚ degrees f. Lightly spray a large baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray.
- Arrange the chicken, red and yellow bell peppers, onion, and garlic in a single layer on the baking sheet. Pour the fajita seasoning on top and gently toss to combine.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes, until the chicken is completely cooked through and the vegetables are crisp-tender.
- Wrap the tortillas in aluminum foil and place in the oven during the last 5 minutes of cooking.
- Garnish the chicken fajita mixture with the chopped cilantro, drizzle lime juice over everything, and mix. Serve the fajita mixture in the warm tortillas, with optional toppings, if desired.
For fajita toppings: try sour cream, sliced avocado, guacamole, pico de gallo, and/or shredded cheese