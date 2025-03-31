Seared NY Strip w/ Garlic Mushrooms and Boursin mashed potatoes
John Van House with Core FoodService shares a steak and potato recipe.
Ingredients:
2 each 14oz NY Strip Steaks
Salt, as needed
Pepper, as needed
3 Tbsp Grapeseed oil
2 Tbsp Butter
1 each Shallot minced
1 each Garlic minced
2 cups Mushrooms quartered
2 Tbsp Worcestershire
¼ cup White wine
1 Tbsp Parsley, chopped
5 oz. Boursin
2# Potatoes large diced
Method:
For the potatoes:
- Place potatoes in a pot with enough water to cover the potatoes and bring to a boil. Cook until fork tender.
- Remove potatoes from heat and drain.
- Return potatoes to the pan and add a pinch of salt and pepper then add the Boursin and mash until smooth.
- Set aside
For the steaks and mushrooms:
- Heat a large shallow pan over high heat and add 2 Tbsp of oil when the pan is hot.
- Season steaks with salt and pepper then place into the pan to sear.
- Develop a good sear which should take about 3 minutes.
- Flip steaks and sear second side until desired doneness reduce heat to medium to protect sucs in the pan.
- Remove steaks from pan when done and rest on a platter. Let rest 10-15 minutes
- Discard excess oil and return pan to high heat.
- Add the remaining oil to the pan then add mushrooms and sauté until almost tender.
- Add shallots and garlic then sauté until aroma is released.
- Add white wine and Worcestershire to deglaze the pan.
- Add butter and parsley to the mushrooms and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
- Serve mashed potatoes topped with sliced steak and mushrooms.
- Enjoy!