Seared NY Strip w/ Garlic Mushrooms and Boursin mashed potatoes

By KSTP

John Van House with Core FoodService shares a steak and potato recipe.

Ingredients:

2 each 14oz NY Strip Steaks                               
Salt, as needed
Pepper, as needed
3 Tbsp Grapeseed oil                               
2 Tbsp Butter                                                                                 
1 each Shallot minced                                            
1 each Garlic minced                                              
2 cups Mushrooms quartered                            
2 Tbsp Worcestershire                                            
¼ cup White wine                                       
1 Tbsp Parsley, chopped                        
5 oz. Boursin                                                 
2# Potatoes large diced                          

Method:

For the potatoes:

  • Place potatoes in a pot with enough water to cover the potatoes and bring to a boil.  Cook until fork tender.
  • Remove potatoes from heat and drain.
  • Return potatoes to the pan and add a pinch of salt and pepper then add the Boursin and mash until smooth.
  • Set aside

For the steaks and mushrooms:

  • Heat a large shallow pan over high heat and add 2 Tbsp of oil when the pan is hot.
  • Season steaks with salt and pepper then place into the pan to sear.
  • Develop a good sear which should take about 3 minutes.
  • Flip steaks and sear second side until desired doneness reduce heat to medium to protect sucs in the pan.
  • Remove steaks from pan when done and rest on a platter.  Let rest 10-15 minutes
  • Discard excess oil and return pan to high heat.
  • Add the remaining oil to the pan then add mushrooms and sauté until almost tender.
  • Add shallots and garlic then sauté until aroma is released.
  • Add white wine and Worcestershire to deglaze the pan.
  • Add butter and parsley to the mushrooms and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
  • Serve mashed potatoes topped with sliced steak and mushrooms.
  • Enjoy!