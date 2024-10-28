Roast Pork Shoulder & Collard Greens Rice Bowls

By KSTP

Bradley Traynor from myTalk 107.1 shares how with a little prep over the weekend, you can save yourself a lot of time with this Monday Night Meal recipe.

Ingredients:

For the Roast Pork:

  • 3–4 lbs boneless pork butt/shoulder
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic, diced
  • ¾ cup water
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon salt

For the Collard Greens:

  • 3 lbs collard greens
  • ¾ cup water
  • ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon salt

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Pork:

  • Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C).
  • Cut the pork into large chunks and place in a dutch oven.
  • Add the onion, garlic, water, apple cider vinegar, and salt to the dutch oven. Stir to combine.
  • Cover and bake for 5 hours, or until the pork is tender and easily shredded with a fork.
  • Once cooked, shred the pork with a fork and set aside.

2. Prepare the Collard Greens:

  • Separate the collard greens leaves from the stems and rinse them well.
  • Roll the leaves into tight bunches and slice down the middle. Then cut crosswise into 1-inch strips.
  • Place the collard greens in an Instant Pot along with the water, apple cider vinegar, and salt.
  • Cook on high pressure for 20 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally.

3. Assemble the Bowls:

  • Serve portions of the shredded pork and collard greens over a bed of cooked rice.
  • Top with chili crisp or your favorite toppings.