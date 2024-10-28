Roast Pork Shoulder & Collard Greens Rice Bowls
Bradley Traynor from myTalk 107.1 shares how with a little prep over the weekend, you can save yourself a lot of time with this Monday Night Meal recipe.
Ingredients:
For the Roast Pork:
- 3–4 lbs boneless pork butt/shoulder
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, diced
- ¾ cup water
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon salt
For the Collard Greens:
- 3 lbs collard greens
- ¾ cup water
- ¼ cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon salt
Instructions:
1. Prepare the Pork:
- Preheat the oven to 300°F (150°C).
- Cut the pork into large chunks and place in a dutch oven.
- Add the onion, garlic, water, apple cider vinegar, and salt to the dutch oven. Stir to combine.
- Cover and bake for 5 hours, or until the pork is tender and easily shredded with a fork.
- Once cooked, shred the pork with a fork and set aside.
2. Prepare the Collard Greens:
- Separate the collard greens leaves from the stems and rinse them well.
- Roll the leaves into tight bunches and slice down the middle. Then cut crosswise into 1-inch strips.
- Place the collard greens in an Instant Pot along with the water, apple cider vinegar, and salt.
- Cook on high pressure for 20 minutes. Let the pressure release naturally.
3. Assemble the Bowls:
- Serve portions of the shredded pork and collard greens over a bed of cooked rice.
- Top with chili crisp or your favorite toppings.