Recipes from Cry Baby Craig’s

The creator of Cry Baby Craig’s Gourmet Hot Sauce and his son, C.J., show us two of their recipes as we wrap up Kids in the Kitchen presented by Coborn’s. coborns.com

Click here and use the promo code: 5OFFTCL to get $5 off any sauce order. Valid until 3 P.M. Saturday, 4/26.

RANCH HOT HONEY TRAIL MIX

9 cups Chex cereal or anything you like in the pantry (I have rice, wheat Chex and Kix)

1 cup pretzels

1 cup melba crackers or bagel crackers

1 cup Cheez Its

1 cup wasabi peas

6 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons worcestershire sauce

3 tablespoons CBC hot honey

2 tablespoons CBC hot sauce

3 tablespoons ranch seasoning

3 tablespoons CBC cheese powder

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

Preheat oven to 225 degrees

Mix all crackers and cereals together

Melt butter and mix in all dry seasonings plus hot honey, hot sauce, and worcestershir sauce

Add to your cereal mix and evenly coat everything with it. Put in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, mixing every 10 mins.

Let cool completely before bagging up and enjoy!

HOT HONEY PEANUT BRITTLE

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup light corn syrup

3/4 cup CBC hot honey

2 tablespoons CBC hot sauce

2 cups lightly salted peanuts

3 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons baking soda

*** In a sauce pot combine sugar, corn syrup, hot sauce and hot honey and put on medium heat and stir frequently. With a candy thermometer in the pot, watch for it to hit 280 degrees. When you reach 280, add peanuts and butter and keep stirring. When the sugar hits 300 degrees take off heat and whisk in the baking soda. Once it has been thoroughly mixed in, poor over a sheet tray lined with parchment paper and spread out evenly. once cooled you can break it up and enjoy

***THINGS TO ENJOY IT IN***

Salad topping, trail mix, or just enjoy as is with a little spice!

