Baking instructor, Nancy Burgeson, shares her recipe for a Pumpkin Double Layer cake.

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 cups granulated sugar

1-1/4 cups vegetable oil

2 cups canned pumpkin (or fresh pumpkin puree)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 large eggs

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9 x 13-inch pans. Tip: For ease in removal of cakes from pans, follow by lining with wax paper or parchment paper.

Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; set aside.

In a large mixer bowl, beat the sugar, oil, pumpkin, vanilla and eggs until smooth. Gradually beat in the flour mixture until just combined — do not overbeat. Pour batter evenly into the two prepared pans.

Bake for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool in the pans for 20 minutes.

Invert one cake on a serving platter. Invert second onto a wax or parchment lined tray until ready to use. Once cooled, frost cake with cream cheese buttercream frosting.

CREAM CHEESE BUTTERCREAM FROSTING

2 cups Crisco or any brand all-vegetable solid shortening (Note: half butter and half Crisco makes a great tasting frosting!)

2 pounds powdered sugar, sift if lumpy

1 teaspoon unflavored Morton brand popcorn salt

1 teaspoon flavoring (for a snow-white icing, use a colorless flavor)

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons whipping cream or half & half

4 ounces of cream cheese, softened

Add shortening, powdered sugar, salt, flavoring, and cream into a mixing bowl. Mix together at a low mixer speed until well blended. Add the cream cheese, beating at high speed for 3-4 minutes or until light and fluffy.