Pumpkin Double Layer Cake
Baking instructor, Nancy Burgeson, shares her recipe for a Pumpkin Double Layer cake.
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups granulated sugar
1-1/4 cups vegetable oil
2 cups canned pumpkin (or fresh pumpkin puree)
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 large eggs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 9 x 13-inch pans. Tip: For ease in removal of cakes from pans, follow by lining with wax paper or parchment paper.
Whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt; set aside.
In a large mixer bowl, beat the sugar, oil, pumpkin, vanilla and eggs until smooth. Gradually beat in the flour mixture until just combined — do not overbeat. Pour batter evenly into the two prepared pans.
Bake for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Remove from the oven and cool in the pans for 20 minutes.
Invert one cake on a serving platter. Invert second onto a wax or parchment lined tray until ready to use. Once cooled, frost cake with cream cheese buttercream frosting.
CREAM CHEESE BUTTERCREAM FROSTING
2 cups Crisco or any brand all-vegetable solid shortening (Note: half butter and half Crisco makes a great tasting frosting!)
2 pounds powdered sugar, sift if lumpy
1 teaspoon unflavored Morton brand popcorn salt
1 teaspoon flavoring (for a snow-white icing, use a colorless flavor)
1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons whipping cream or half & half
4 ounces of cream cheese, softened
Add shortening, powdered sugar, salt, flavoring, and cream into a mixing bowl. Mix together at a low mixer speed until well blended. Add the cream cheese, beating at high speed for 3-4 minutes or until light and fluffy.