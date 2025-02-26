Potato Chip & Parm Country Fried Pork Steak Sandwich
Chef Tim McCarty with the Pork Board shares his recipe for a sandwich that features a pork tenderloin.
Pork Tenderloin: cut 4, 6oz tenderloins and butterfly cut
2 oz Parmesan cheese, grated
2 oz Potato Chips crushed
2oz Panko
2 Whole Eggs
½ cup Half & Half
1 ½ cups Flour, seasoned
2 Tbsp Dijon mustard
Salt & Pepper, to taste
1 qt oil
After cutting the pork and butterflying place on a 1 gal ziplock bag and cover with another, with a meat mallet. Start pounding in a circular motion to keep the meat pounding out evenly. After getting it to a nice thin 1/8” thick. You will need 3 containers 1 with seasoned flour, 1 with the eggs and ½ n ½ whipped together and 1 with the Parm, chips and panko mix together. Brush each piece of pork with Dijon ½ TBSP and Salt and Pepper. Coat with the flour, then egg and in the parm mix. Making sure that each layer covers every inch. In a Large deep cast iron pan add oil and place over med-high heat to 340 degrees. Place pork in 1 at a time and cook on both sides until golden brown about 2min a side.
Dijon vinaigrette
¼ cup Dijon
¼ cup Apple cider vinegar
¼ cup EVOO
Salt & pepper to taste
1 cup Napa Cabbage, shredded
1 cup Arugula
½ cup Red onion
Mix the Dijon, vinegar and EVOO together season and toss with the rest of the ingredients and top the pork