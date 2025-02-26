Potato Chip & Parm Country Fried Pork Steak Sandwich

Chef Tim McCarty with the Pork Board shares his recipe for a sandwich that features a pork tenderloin.

Pork Tenderloin: cut 4, 6oz tenderloins and butterfly cut

2 oz Parmesan cheese, grated

2 oz Potato Chips crushed

2oz Panko

2 Whole Eggs

½ cup Half & Half

1 ½ cups Flour, seasoned

2 Tbsp Dijon mustard

Salt & Pepper, to taste

1 qt oil

After cutting the pork and butterflying place on a 1 gal ziplock bag and cover with another, with a meat mallet. Start pounding in a circular motion to keep the meat pounding out evenly. After getting it to a nice thin 1/8” thick. You will need 3 containers 1 with seasoned flour, 1 with the eggs and ½ n ½ whipped together and 1 with the Parm, chips and panko mix together. Brush each piece of pork with Dijon ½ TBSP and Salt and Pepper. Coat with the flour, then egg and in the parm mix. Making sure that each layer covers every inch. In a Large deep cast iron pan add oil and place over med-high heat to 340 degrees. Place pork in 1 at a time and cook on both sides until golden brown about 2min a side.

Dijon vinaigrette

¼ cup Dijon

¼ cup Apple cider vinegar

¼ cup EVOO

Salt & pepper to taste

1 cup Napa Cabbage, shredded

1 cup Arugula

½ cup Red onion

Mix the Dijon, vinegar and EVOO together season and toss with the rest of the ingredients and top the pork

