Pork Week: Garlic Dijon Pork Tenderloin with Roasted Sweet Potato and Pepper Jumble
Olympians Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook (a.k.a. “Cook ‘n Bacon”), who won silver medals in synchronized diving in the 2024 Paris Olympics, partnered with Minnesota Pork Board to promote pork nutrition. They share a recipe for day 3 Pork Week.
4 SERVINGS
- 1 lb. pork tenderloin
- 1/4 cup whole grain dijon mustard
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 3 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 sweet potatoes (peeled and 1/4″ dice)
- 1 red bell pepper (1/4” dice)
- 1 green bell pepper (1/4” dice)
- 2 scallions (sliced on a bias)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- In a small bowl whisk together Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, salt, and pepper. Rub each pork tenderloin with the sauce until thoroughly coated.
- Over high heat, add olive oil to large cast iron or oven-safe skillet. Sear tenderloin on each side, then add sweet potatoes, red bell pepper, and poblano to the skillet. Top with remaining sauce, place into oven. Roast until the pork reaches an internal temperature of 145°F, about 10 to 15 minutes. Let rest for 3 minutes before slicing and serving. Garnish with scallions.