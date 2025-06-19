Pork-on-a-Stick
When planning a camping trip, one of the most important things to think about is “what do I need to bring?” With this in mind, Chef John Van House (representing the Minnesota Pork Board) proposes that every camping trip REQUIRES ingredients and equipment to facilitate the making of S’mores. This means definitely bring skewers along for toasting of marshmallows. Skewers are perfect for toasting marshmallows but why stop there? Just use the skewers to make every meal. Brats, sausages and hot dogs can be cooked on a skewer. So can kabobs, pork chop on a stick and grilled skewers. To help support your next camping trip utilizing skewers, here are a few recipes you can try the next time you are staying in the great outdoors.
Pork chop on a stick
Ingredients:
4 – 4 oz pork chops (or larger)
Salt and pepper
Method:
- Skewer the pork chops using metal cooking skewers. Depending on the thickness of the chops, it may be best to skewer them straight down the middle, “pinched” where you skewer on once side of the chop then the other side further down the chop, or “weave” the chop onto the skewer in a wave shape.
- Cook over an open fire/campfire or portable grill until an internal temperature of 140-145 degrees F.
Pork loin “kabobs”
Ingredients:
Pork Loin
Salt and Pepper
Method:
- Cut pork loin into 2” cubes making sure to keep each piece about the same size. This will ensure each piece will cook at the same rate.
- Skewer the pork cubes onto cooking skewers
- Season as desired
- Cook over a campfire or portable grill until an internal temperature of 140-145 degrees F is reached.
Mixed Grill skewers
Ingredients:
Pork Loin
Red onion
Red Pepper
Crimini mushrooms
Oil
Salt and pepper
Method:
- Cut the pork and vegetables into squares about 1-2” in size
- Skewer the pork and vegetables, alternating between pork, onion, mushroom and peppers making sure all skewers are relatively uniform to ensure even cooking.
- Rub the skewers with oil
- Season the skewers with salt and pepper as desired
- Cook the skewers over an open campfire or portable grill until an internal temperature of 140-145 degrees F is reached
Related: