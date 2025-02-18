Hog farmer Mike Patterson from the Minnesota Pork Board shares his recipe for pork carnitas.

¼ Cup Vegetable Oil

4 lbs Boneless Pork Shoulder aka Pork Butt, cut into 2 inch squares

3 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

Ground Black Pepper to taste

1 Onion, Chopped

1 Clove Garlic, crushed

3 Tablespoons Lime Juice

1 Medium Orange

1 Tablespoon Chili Powder

1 Tsp Dried Oregeno

1 Tsp Cumin

2-3 Cups Chicken Broth

Directions:

Preheat Oven to 300 degrees.

Heat the oil to shimmering in a dutch oven. Season the meat with salt and pepper. Brown the pork pieces on all sides.

Add onion, garlic, juice the orange and add the juice and the spent orange halves, chili powder, oregano and cumin to your dutch oven.

Pour in the chicken broth comes up to the top of the meat.

Cover the pot and transfer to the oven. Cook for 2 hours, flipping the meat halfway through.

When the meat is finished cooking, remove that to a baking sheet with a wire rack.

Strain the cooking liquid into a bowl using a mesh strainer.

Transfer the strained liquid back to the pot on the stovetop over medium high heat. Reduce the liquid down to a thick syrup, stirring frequently, you should have about a cup of liquid.

Dredge the meat back through the syrup and return to the wire rack.

Put the baking tray with the meat back in the oven under the broiler until the meat has a nice char on it, 5-8 minutes per side.

Remove the pork to a plate and shred using 2 forks.

Serve with warm tortillas and your favorite garnishes.

