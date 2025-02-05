New Research on Sunburns
Ulli Haslacher, founder of Pour Moi Skincare, shares the new research coming out about treating sunburns.
Click here for 2 deals:
- The Wrinkle-Free Body Kit – Body Cream + Free Gift, Natural Body Scrub Washcloth $27.50 ($55) – 50% off
- Oh LaLa Skin Protection & Pamper Kit – Smoke Alarm Drops + Rose Moisture Mask $47.50 ($92) – 48% off
- SPECIAL: Get both and save another $10 with coupon code: GETBOTH
Link:
Study conducted at the University of Copenhagen and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)