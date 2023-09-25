Monday Night Meal with Rachael Perron
Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s markets has a couple recipes using apples for some tasty Monday night meal recipes.
Sautéed Apples
serves 4
**Ingredients**
3 tbsp. Kowalski’s unsalted butter
4 fuji apples, peeled and cored, cut into about 8 wedges each
⅓ cup brown sugar
1 pinch cinnamon
1 pinch kosher salt
½ cup Kowalski’s Minnesota grown apple cider
**Instructions**
1. in a large sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat; stir in apples.
2. stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. cook for 10 min., stirring occasionally.
3. add apple cider; continue cooking until liquid is reduced by ½ (about 5 min.).
find it!
Roasted Pork Shoulder with Sautéed Apples
serves 8
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s signature Northwoods grill seasoning (from the meat department)
¼ cup Dijon mustard, divided
3-4 lb. Kowalski’s naturally raised pork shoulder
2 tbsp. Kowalski’s extra virgin olive oil
1 cup dry white wine, divided
1 cup stonewall kitchen roasted apple grille sauce (from the deli department)
– finely chopped fresh rosemary, sage and thyme, to taste
1 recipe sautéed apples
– fresh pomegranate seeds
[notes: please keep up for 20-30 seconds]
**Instructions**
1. In a small mixing bowl, stir together seasoning and 3 tbsp. mustard; rub mixture evenly over pork. place in an extra-large bowl; cover and refrigerate for 8-24 hrs. in a Dutch oven,
2. Heat oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. add pork; cook, turning frequently, until browned on all sides (about 10 min.).
3. Add ½ of the wine to the pan; cook, covered, in a preheated 350° oven until pork is very tender (about 45 min. per lb.).
let rest on a carving board, covered with foil.
place the pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat; add remaining wine and mustard. Bring to a boil, scraping up brown bits from the bottom of the pan. strain sauce and return to pan;
add grille sauce and cook until mixture is reduced by ½. remove pan from the heat;
4.Season with fresh herbs to taste. coarsely chop or pull pork into large hunks. place sautéed apples on a serving platter next to hunks of pork. drizzle pork with sauce from the pan; garnish platter with pomegranate seeds.
Another use: Roasted root vegetables with apples.