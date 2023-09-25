Monday Night Meal with Rachael Perron

Rachael Perron with Kowalski’s markets has a couple recipes using apples for some tasty Monday night meal recipes.

Sautéed Apples

serves 4

**Ingredients**

3 tbsp. Kowalski’s unsalted butter

4 fuji apples, peeled and cored, cut into about 8 wedges each

⅓ cup brown sugar

1 pinch cinnamon

1 pinch kosher salt

½ cup Kowalski’s Minnesota grown apple cider



**Instructions**

1. in a large sauté pan, melt butter over medium heat; stir in apples.

2. stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. cook for 10 min., stirring occasionally.

3. add apple cider; continue cooking until liquid is reduced by ½ (about 5 min.).

Roasted Pork Shoulder with Sautéed Apples

serves 8

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s signature Northwoods grill seasoning (from the meat department)

¼ cup Dijon mustard, divided

3-4 lb. Kowalski’s naturally raised pork shoulder

2 tbsp. Kowalski’s extra virgin olive oil

1 cup dry white wine, divided

1 cup stonewall kitchen roasted apple grille sauce (from the deli department)

– finely chopped fresh rosemary, sage and thyme, to taste

1 recipe sautéed apples

– fresh pomegranate seeds

**Instructions**

1. In a small mixing bowl, stir together seasoning and 3 tbsp. mustard; rub mixture evenly over pork. place in an extra-large bowl; cover and refrigerate for 8-24 hrs. in a Dutch oven,



2. Heat oil over medium-high heat until hot but not smoking. add pork; cook, turning frequently, until browned on all sides (about 10 min.).



3. Add ½ of the wine to the pan; cook, covered, in a preheated 350° oven until pork is very tender (about 45 min. per lb.).

let rest on a carving board, covered with foil.

place the pan on the stovetop over medium-high heat; add remaining wine and mustard. Bring to a boil, scraping up brown bits from the bottom of the pan. strain sauce and return to pan;

add grille sauce and cook until mixture is reduced by ½. remove pan from the heat;



4.Season with fresh herbs to taste. coarsely chop or pull pork into large hunks. place sautéed apples on a serving platter next to hunks of pork. drizzle pork with sauce from the pan; garnish platter with pomegranate seeds.



Another use: Roasted root vegetables with apples.