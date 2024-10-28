Mom-Approved Cold & Flu Solutions
As the colder weather moves in, so do the germs and sniffles. To help us stay healthy and cozy this season, we’re joined by parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi with her mom-approved solutions.
Carly on Instagram: @CarlyDorogi
Featured Solutions:
- Airborne: 7 Key Ingredients to Help Take on Your Day
Available at Target and your local grocery/pharmacy retailers.
- Uncle Matt’s Organic – shop.unclematts.com – use code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off
Also available at Whole Foods & Cub Foods
- Gimme Seaweed – gimmeseaweed.com Now available at Costco stores throughout the Midwest
- Mucinex InstaSoothe – available at your local grocery/pharmacy retailers
- Hush – hushblankets.com – Code MOMSDEAL20 for 20% off