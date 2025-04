The Marquette Hotel by Hilton is located in the IDS building in downtown Minneapolis. The hotel offers a warm and stylish atmosphere. Kristin gives us a glimpse of their Skyline Brunch.

Upcoming Events: Windows at Marquette – Minneapolis, MN | Tock

TCL Viewers can receive 25% off their stay at the Marquette Hotel from May 25 to July 14, 2025. Click here to make your reservation.