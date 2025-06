Macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss. It’s a progressive eye disease that destroys the central part of the retina and there is no cure. Low Vision Restoration is offering hope to patients in the form of customized corrective eye wear.

Low Vision Restoration offers a *FREE* phone consultation at 612-729-3030 and custom telescopic magnifying glasses (hands-free) that Dr. Palmer prescribes. Patients need to have a current eye exam.

