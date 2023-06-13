Living a healthy life with Livea featuring Jessi Pierce

A lot of parents can relate to this: you’re busy taking care of kids, juggling work responsibilities and trying to manage a household. Being busy makes it easy to let your health fall by the wayside. That’s exactly what happened to podcast host, sportswriter and mom of three, Jessi Pierce. She called Livea and got her groove back while learning some things about herself along the way.

Jessi’s podcast, Bardown Beauties, comes out weekly and covers all things hockey in Minnesota. Find it wherever you get your podcasts!

Right now, you can join Livea’s doctor recommended program today and get 8 weeks free and have more energy for all of that summer fun!