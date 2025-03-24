Litha’s Noodle Casserole
Five Eyewitness News anchor Paul Folger shares a recipe that’s been a favorite since he was 5 years old. Check out Paul’s e-magazine, Always Tasteful, here.
Ingredients:
1 box 8 oz Noodles (like Rigatoni)
4 Cups Salted Water
2 (3oz) pkg. Cream Cheese
1/4 Cup Sour Cream
1 Cup Cottage Cheese
1/2 Tsp. Oregano
1/2 tsp. Salt
1/4 tsp. Pepper
2 Tbs. Minced Green Pepper
1 lb. Ground Beef
2 Tbs. Minced Fresh Onion
2 Cups of Your Favorite Marinara Sauce, plus extra for serving
Directions:
- Boil noodles in salt water for 7 minutes and drain. Rinse and drain again.
- Spread 1/2 of the noodles in a buttered casserole dish.
- Blend Cream Cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, salt, pepper, oregano, green pepper and spread across the noodles.
- Then spread remaining noodles over the mixture.
- Brown onions and beef. (drain if necessary) Add marinara sauce. Pour this over noodles.
- Bake at 350 for 30 to 45 minutes covered.
- Serve: Pour a little hot marinara in the bottom of the serving bowl before dishing out servings.