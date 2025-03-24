Litha’s Noodle Casserole

Five Eyewitness News anchor Paul Folger shares a recipe that’s been a favorite since he was 5 years old. Check out Paul’s e-magazine, Always Tasteful, here.

Ingredients:

1 box 8 oz Noodles (like Rigatoni)

4 Cups Salted Water

2 (3oz) pkg. Cream Cheese

1/4 Cup Sour Cream

1 Cup Cottage Cheese

1/2 Tsp. Oregano

1/2 tsp. Salt

1/4 tsp. Pepper

2 Tbs. Minced Green Pepper

1 lb. Ground Beef

2 Tbs. Minced Fresh Onion

2 Cups of Your Favorite Marinara Sauce, plus extra for serving

Directions:

Boil noodles in salt water for 7 minutes and drain. Rinse and drain again.

Spread 1/2 of the noodles in a buttered casserole dish.

Blend Cream Cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, salt, pepper, oregano, green pepper and spread across the noodles.

Then spread remaining noodles over the mixture.

Brown onions and beef. (drain if necessary) Add marinara sauce. Pour this over noodles.

Bake at 350 for 30 to 45 minutes covered.

Serve: Pour a little hot marinara in the bottom of the serving bowl before dishing out servings.