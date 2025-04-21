Kids in the Kitchen: Shrimp Scampi Flatbread Pizza

By KSTP

Hog farmer Mike Patterson and his daughter Leia make one of their favorite recipes.

Make your favorite scampi recipe, here is ours:

Shrimp Scampi

1 lb uncooked shrimp
Salt and Pepper to taste
1/4 tsp Sugar
2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
2 Tablespoons Butter 
2 Garlic Cloves – Minced
1 Tablespoon Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Tablespoon Minced Fresh Parsley
1/2 Tablespoon Dry White Wine
Tiny pinch of Cayenne

Put Shrimp on paper towels to dry. Season with salt, pepper, and sugar.  Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat in a non-stick skillet. Cook the shrimp until pink, about 2 minutes. 

Transfer the shrimp to a bowl. 

Add 1 Tablespoon of butter to the skillet and add the garlic.  Cook for 20-30 seconds. Off heat, add in the lemon juice, parsley, wine and Cayenne.  Whisk remaining butter into the sauce, and add back the shrimp with juices. 

Pizza Ingredients:

Shrimp Scampi from above
3 Naan Flatbread pieces
1/2 Cup Fine Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
1 cup grated Mozzarella Cheese 

Spoon the shrimp and sauce onto par-cooked Naan Flatbread. Cover the pizza’s with the Parmigiano first and then the Mozzarella.  Bake in a 450 degree oven until the cheese is bubbly and the edges of the flatbreads are browned. 

Serve Hot and Enjoy!!