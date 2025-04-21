Kids in the Kitchen: Shrimp Scampi Flatbread Pizza
Hog farmer Mike Patterson and his daughter Leia make one of their favorite recipes.
Make your favorite scampi recipe, here is ours:
Shrimp Scampi
1 lb uncooked shrimp
Salt and Pepper to taste
1/4 tsp Sugar
2 Tablespoon Olive Oil
2 Tablespoons Butter
2 Garlic Cloves – Minced
1 Tablespoon Fresh Lemon Juice
1 Tablespoon Minced Fresh Parsley
1/2 Tablespoon Dry White Wine
Tiny pinch of Cayenne
Put Shrimp on paper towels to dry. Season with salt, pepper, and sugar. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat in a non-stick skillet. Cook the shrimp until pink, about 2 minutes.
Transfer the shrimp to a bowl.
Add 1 Tablespoon of butter to the skillet and add the garlic. Cook for 20-30 seconds. Off heat, add in the lemon juice, parsley, wine and Cayenne. Whisk remaining butter into the sauce, and add back the shrimp with juices.
Pizza Ingredients:
Shrimp Scampi from above
3 Naan Flatbread pieces
1/2 Cup Fine Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
1 cup grated Mozzarella Cheese
Spoon the shrimp and sauce onto par-cooked Naan Flatbread. Cover the pizza’s with the Parmigiano first and then the Mozzarella. Bake in a 450 degree oven until the cheese is bubbly and the edges of the flatbreads are browned.
Serve Hot and Enjoy!!