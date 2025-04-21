Kids in the Kitchen: Shrimp Scampi Flatbread Pizza

Hog farmer Mike Patterson and his daughter Leia make one of their favorite recipes.

Make your favorite scampi recipe, here is ours:

Shrimp Scampi

1 lb uncooked shrimp

Salt and Pepper to taste

1/4 tsp Sugar

2 Tablespoon Olive Oil

2 Tablespoons Butter

2 Garlic Cloves – Minced

1 Tablespoon Fresh Lemon Juice

1 Tablespoon Minced Fresh Parsley

1/2 Tablespoon Dry White Wine

Tiny pinch of Cayenne

Put Shrimp on paper towels to dry. Season with salt, pepper, and sugar. Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat in a non-stick skillet. Cook the shrimp until pink, about 2 minutes.

Transfer the shrimp to a bowl.

Add 1 Tablespoon of butter to the skillet and add the garlic. Cook for 20-30 seconds. Off heat, add in the lemon juice, parsley, wine and Cayenne. Whisk remaining butter into the sauce, and add back the shrimp with juices.

Pizza Ingredients:

Shrimp Scampi from above

3 Naan Flatbread pieces

1/2 Cup Fine Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

1 cup grated Mozzarella Cheese

Spoon the shrimp and sauce onto par-cooked Naan Flatbread. Cover the pizza’s with the Parmigiano first and then the Mozzarella. Bake in a 450 degree oven until the cheese is bubbly and the edges of the flatbreads are browned.

Serve Hot and Enjoy!!