Kids in the Kitchen: Egg Fried Rice
Chef Daniel Green and his daughter, Georgina, make Egg Fried Rice. It’s Georgina’s favorite meal.
Serves 4
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
4 eggs, beaten
4 cups cold cooked white or jasmine rice
11/2 cups frozen peas
2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
2 tablespoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons soy sauce
6 green onions, finely chopped
We can add Chicken
Add the oil to a large non-stick skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Add the onion and garlic; stir fry 2 minutes. Add the beaten eggs and scramble them for a minute. Add the rice to the pan and mix well. Add the remaining ingredients and stir-fry 2-3 minutes more – until everything is heated through.